INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Fire Breaks Out in Computer Lab of Delhi University's Ram Lal Anand College, No Injuries Reported so far

Image for representation: ANI

Image for representation: ANI

The DFS received a call about the blaze at 11.40 am and four fire tenders were rushed to the college located in the South Campus. The fire was brought under control by 12.25 pm, he said.

  • PTI New Delhi
  • Last Updated: June 8, 2020, 5:54 PM IST
Share this:

A fire broke out in the computer lab of Delhi University's Ram Lal Anand College on Monday, a Delhi Fire Services (DFS) official said.

The DFS received a call about the blaze at 11.40 am and four fire tenders were rushed to the college located in the South Campus. The fire was brought under control by 12.25 pm, he said.

No one was injured in the incident, the official said.

Rakesh Gupta, principal of the college, said the fire gutted the statistics computer lab.

"There were about 38-40 computers in the lab that were gutted in the fire. It was today that the lab was opened by a staffer for cleaning purpose. The fire was triggered due to short circuit in the air-conditioner," he said.

Gupta thanked the DFS for controlling the situation.

"We are thankful to the fire brigade for acting very promptly and controlling the situation," he said.


Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading