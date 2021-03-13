Fire Breaks Out in Delhi-Dehradun Shatabdi Express, No Injuries Reported

A fire broke out in one of the bogies of the Delhi-Dehradun Shatabdi Express on Saturday, March 13, due to a short circuit, officials said.

The mishap occurred in the C4 compartment of the train. All passengers were evacuated safely and injuries have been reported so far, said Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar.

The incident took place near Kansro Railway Station.

The coach has been detached from the train and the train has left for its destination. All passengers of the affected coach have been safely shifted to other coaches for onward journey.

The fire brigade has been called for help, said the train guard.