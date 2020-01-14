Fire Breaks Out in Delhi's Uttam Nagar; Minor Girl Among 4 Injured
The officials said it is suspected that the fire broke out after a leaking cooking gas cylinder exploded.
image for representation.
New Delhi Four people, including a girl, were injured in a fire at a house in Delhi's Uttam Nagar area on Tuesday, Delhi Fire Service (DFS) officials said.
The DFS received a call about the fire at 12 am.
The injured are admitted at the DDU hospital, DFS Director Atul Garg said.
The girl, Arti (14), suffered 10 per cent burn injuries, Rajinder (40) suffered 40 per cent burn injuries, Pappu (42) suffered 25 per cent burn injures and Babu Lal (40) suffered 25 per cent burn injuries, the officials said.
