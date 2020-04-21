Fire Breaks Out in Emergency Ward of Patna Medical College Hospital, No Injuries Reported So Far
On receiving information, fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot and the fire was doused.
Photo for representation. (Image: AP)
New Delhi: A fire broke out in the emergency ward located on the top floor of the Patna Medical College Hospital (PMCH) on Tuesday afternoon.
The reason behind the blaze is yet to be confirmed. No injuries have been reported so far.
Further details are awaited.
