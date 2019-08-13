Fire Breaks Out in Godown in Northeast Delhi's Gandhi Nagar Market
A call about the fire was received at 7.47 am, after which 21 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.
21 fire tenders carrying out fire-fighting operations in Gandhi Nagar Market
New Delhi: A fire broke out in a cloth godown in Gandhi Nagar market area on Tuesday, a Delhi Fire Service official said.
However, no casualty has been reported so far, he said.
A call about the fire was received at 7.47 am, after which 21 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.
The cause of fire is being ascertained, the fire official added.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Reliance And Microsoft Partnership For Cloud Services is a Threat to Amazon, Google
- How Stan Lee Looked in the '70s Vs How He Was Shown in Avengers Endgame
- After Rahul Bose, Twitter User Reveals Mumbai Hotel Charged Him Rs 1700 for Two Boiled Eggs
- Indians Across the Country are Helping Kashmiris Away From Home 'Celebrate Eid'
- India vs West Indies: Shreyas Iyer Best for No. 4 and Rishabh Pant Should be at 5: Gavaskar