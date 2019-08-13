Fire Breaks Out in Godown in Northeast Delhi's Gandhi Nagar Market

New Delhi: A fire broke out in a cloth godown in Gandhi Nagar market area on Tuesday, a Delhi Fire Service official said.

However, no casualty has been reported so far, he said.

A call about the fire was received at 7.47 am, after which 21 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

The cause of fire is being ascertained, the fire official added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.