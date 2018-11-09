GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Fire Breaks Out in Goods Train Wagon in Maharashtra, 10 Long-Distance Trains Halted

The fire brigade, Railway Police Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) were rushed to the spot and the blaze was doused around 2 am on Friday.

PTI

Updated:November 9, 2018, 8:38 AM IST
Image for representation. (Image: News18.com)
Mumbai: A fire broke out in two wagons of a goods train near Dahanu in Palghar district of Maharashtra late on Thursday night, as a result of which at least 10 long-distance trains were halted, police said.

According to an official, the incident took place around 11 pm between Dahanu Road and Vangaon Railway Stations.

The fire brigade, Railway Police Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) were rushed to the spot, he said, adding the blaze was doused around 2 am on Friday.

The overhead electric wire melted due to the heat as a result of which at least 10 long-distance trains were halted, the official said.

Work is on to remove the burnt wagons from the tracks and to repair the overhead wires. A probe is underway to ascertain the exact cause of the fire, he said.
