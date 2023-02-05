CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Fire Breaks Out in House in UP Village, Girl Charred to Death

PTI

Last Updated: February 05, 2023, 08:57 IST

Kaushambi, India

The girl's body has been sent for postmortem.(Shutterstock)

Neighbours rushed to douse the fire but by the time the blaze was controlled, the girl and a cow tied nearby were burnt to death

A three-year-old girl was burnt alive when the thatched roof of her house caught fire here, police said on Sunday.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Samar Bahadur Singh, said, “A fire broke out in the thatched house of one Rambabu, a resident of Bahadurpur village. Rambabu’s three-year-old daughter Nandini was sleeping under the thatched roof."

Neighbours rushed to douse the fire but by the time the blaze was controlled, the girl and a cow tied nearby were burnt to death.  The girl’s body has been sent for postmortem.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
first published:February 05, 2023, 08:57 IST
last updated:February 05, 2023, 08:57 IST
