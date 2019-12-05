Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Fire Breaks Out in Jharkhand Assembly Building, Flames Doused Within Three Hours

The newly constructed Jharkhand Assembly building at Kute in Ranchi was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 12.

PTI

Updated:December 5, 2019, 1:12 PM IST
Fire Breaks Out in Jharkhand Assembly Building, Flames Doused Within Three Hours
File image of Jharkhand Assembly building.

Ranchi: A fire broke out in the Jharkhand Assembly building here, Fire Brigade sources said on Thursday.

The fire broke out on the third floor of the newly constructed Assembly building on Wednesday night, the sources said, adding that the fire brigade personnel brought the blaze under control within two and half hours.

There was no report of any injury in the fire, they said.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, a police officer said.

The newly constructed Jharkhand Assembly building at Kute in Ranchi was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 12.

