Fire Breaks Out in Jharkhand Assembly Building, Flames Doused Within Three Hours
The newly constructed Jharkhand Assembly building at Kute in Ranchi was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 12.
File image of Jharkhand Assembly building.
Ranchi: A fire broke out in the Jharkhand Assembly building here, Fire Brigade sources said on Thursday.
The fire broke out on the third floor of the newly constructed Assembly building on Wednesday night, the sources said, adding that the fire brigade personnel brought the blaze under control within two and half hours.
There was no report of any injury in the fire, they said.
The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, a police officer said.
The newly constructed Jharkhand Assembly building at Kute in Ranchi was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 12.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Panipat Vs Pati Patni Aur Woh Box Office Battle: Who'll be the Winner? Trade Analysts Weigh In
- Naagin 4 Actress Nia Sharma is a Fan of Bigg Boss 13, Says Sidharth Shukla is Doing Well
- India vs West Indies | Rishabh Pant Looks to Surpass MS Dhoni's Record in T20Is
- Is Your Apple iPhone 11 Pro Logging Location Data When You Tell it Not to? Actually, No
- Common Ground: BJP MP Manoj Tiwari and Congress Both Tweeted Images of US Ships on Indian Navy Day