LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Fire Breaks Out in Kolkata's New Town, Two Injured

Few temporary shops opposite the Shapoorji complex were also damaged in the fire that broke out around 5 am.

IANS

Updated:February 7, 2019, 6:52 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Fire Breaks Out in Kolkata's New Town, Two Injured
File photo of firefighters trying to douse fire that broke out in Kolkata's Bagri market on Sept 16, 2018. Image for representation. (PTI)
Loading...
Kolkata: Two persons, including a fire-fighter, received minor burn injuries as a fire broke out in the New Town area here on Thursday, officials said.

Few temporary shops opposite the Shapoorji complex were also damaged in the fire that broke out around 5 am. Three-four fire tenders were pressed into service.

The reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained, officials said.

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram