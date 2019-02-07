English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Fire Breaks Out in Kolkata's New Town, Two Injured
Few temporary shops opposite the Shapoorji complex were also damaged in the fire that broke out around 5 am.
File photo of firefighters trying to douse fire that broke out in Kolkata's Bagri market on Sept 16, 2018. Image for representation. (PTI)
Loading...
Kolkata: Two persons, including a fire-fighter, received minor burn injuries as a fire broke out in the New Town area here on Thursday, officials said.
Few temporary shops opposite the Shapoorji complex were also damaged in the fire that broke out around 5 am. Three-four fire tenders were pressed into service.
The reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained, officials said.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Few temporary shops opposite the Shapoorji complex were also damaged in the fire that broke out around 5 am. Three-four fire tenders were pressed into service.
The reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained, officials said.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Timeline Of Nitin Gadkari's Cryptic Remarks That Have Raised Eyebrows
-
Wednesday 06 February , 2019
This Kerala Man Built An Auto Rickshaw For His Kids To Play
-
Wednesday 06 February , 2019
Amritsar-Based Govt School Gets Educational Park
-
Saturday 02 February , 2019
Movie Review: Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, An Unusual Love Story
-
Wednesday 06 February , 2019
News18 Analysis: Why Bengal Could Become The Gateway To Delhi in 2019 Elections
Timeline Of Nitin Gadkari's Cryptic Remarks That Have Raised Eyebrows
Wednesday 06 February , 2019 This Kerala Man Built An Auto Rickshaw For His Kids To Play
Wednesday 06 February , 2019 Amritsar-Based Govt School Gets Educational Park
Saturday 02 February , 2019 Movie Review: Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, An Unusual Love Story
Wednesday 06 February , 2019 News18 Analysis: Why Bengal Could Become The Gateway To Delhi in 2019 Elections
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Dipa Likely to Start Training For Produnova After Doha World Cup: Coach
- 'Not a Single Person Got Up to Go to Pee,' Say Russo Brothers After Avengers Endgame Test Screening
- Game of Thrones Season 8: HBO Releases First Photos from Final Chapter & Winter is Truly Here!
- Paresh Rawal's 'Didi-Modi' Equation on Twitter is Getting Him Trolled
- No One Still Knows The Password For Bitcoins Worth $145 Million That Remain Locked Away
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results