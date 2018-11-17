English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Fire Breaks Out in Kolkata's Tallest Building 'The 42' Near Park Street
Fire was reported on the seventh and eighth floors of the 65-floor building called ‘The 42’.
A fire broke out in ‘The 42’, Kolkata’s tallest building close to Park Street, on Saturday evening.
Fire was reported on the seventh and eighth floors of the 65-floor building, which is under construction. Initial reports said the safety net of the building put up for some external welding work caught fire at around 5pm.
Four-five fire tenders were present at the spot and the fire has now been doused.
