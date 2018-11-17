GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Fire Breaks Out in Kolkata's Tallest Building 'The 42' Near Park Street

Fire was reported on the seventh and eighth floors of the 65-floor building called ‘The 42’.

News18.com

Updated:November 17, 2018, 8:05 PM IST
A fire broke out in ‘The 42’, Kolkata’s tallest building close to Park Street, on Saturday evening.

Fire was reported on the seventh and eighth floors of the 65-floor building, which is under construction. Initial reports said the safety net of the building put up for some external welding work caught fire at around 5pm.

Four-five fire tenders were present at the spot and the fire has now been doused.

