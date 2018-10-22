Fire Breaks Out in Mori Gate Parking Lot, Two Vehicles Gutted

A fire broke out in the parking lot at Mori Gate on Monday, said an officer from the Delhi Fire Service.No casualties were reported, he said.A call was received about the fire at 10.30 am and three fire tenders were rushed to the spot, he said, adding the fire was doused by 10.55 am.A bus and a car in the Mori Gate parking area behind the Tis Hazari Court had caught fire, the officer said.