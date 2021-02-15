News18 Logo

Fire Breaks Out in Mumbai's Aarey Colony Forest Area, Three Fire Engines On Spot; No Injury Reported
1-MIN READ

Fire Breaks Out in Mumbai's Aarey Colony Forest Area, Three Fire Engines On Spot; No Injury Reported

Image for representation.(AP)

Image for representation.(AP)

There is no report of any injury or damage to property from the fire that started in the grass banks near Royal Palms Society and Royal Palms Hotel inside what is a major green lung of the metropolis, a fire brigade official said.

A fire broke out in the thicket in Aarey Colony area of Mumbai on Monday afternoon, and three firefighting vehicles and personnel were engaged in dousing it, an official said. There is no report of any injury or damage to property from the fire that started in the grass banks near Royal Palms Society and Royal Palms Hotel inside what is a major green lung of the metropolis, a fire brigade official said.

"The blaze started around 2:40 pm. Efforts are on to douse it. The cause is yet unknown," he added.


