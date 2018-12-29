English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Fire Breaks Out in Mumbai's Commercial Complex, Another in Under-construction Building
Eight fire engines were pressed into services to bring the blaze under control and no casualty was reported.
Fire fighters douse the fire that broke out at Sadhana building, at Worli, in Mumbai on Dec 29, 2018. ( PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Fire broke out at two places in Mumbai on Saturday, officials said. No casualties were reported in either incident.
A fire started on the ground floor of four-storey Sadhana Mill building behind Mahindra Towers in Worli area around 5 PM, said a Fire Brigade official.
Eight fire engines were pressed into services to bring the blaze under control, he said, adding that nobody was injured in the incident.
The building houses shops and offices. Before that, around 10 in the morning, a fire was reported at an under-construction building near Kamala Mills
Compound. No casualties were reported.
