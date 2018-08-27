Fire Breaks Out in Mumbai's Premier Talkies, Four Fire Tenders Rush to Spot

Mumbai: Fire broke out in a building near Premier Talkies in Mumbai's Parel area. Four fire tenders have been rushed to the spot to check the blaze from spreading.This is the second such fire incident within a week in Mumbai, which has seen several incidents of fire breaking out in prominent residential and commercial spaces in the recent past.Last week, another fire broke out on the 12th floor of a posh high-rise residential building in Parel, killing four people and injuring 21.Nearly three dozen people were rescued from the 17-storey Crystal Tower building near Hindmata Cinema. The building does not have the mandatory Occupation Certificate granted by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), but it was already occupied by around 58 flat owners, according to the civic body.The building’s developer, Abdul Razak Ismail Supariwala, was arrested late on Wednesday. The police has slapped sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 336 (endangering life or personal safety of others) 337 (causing hurt) and 338 (causing grievous hurt) of the Indian Penal Code.