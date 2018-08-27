English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Fire Breaks Out in Mumbai's Premier Talkies, Four Fire Tenders Rush to Spot
This is the second such fire incident within a week in Mumbai. Last week, a fire broke out on the 12th floor of a posh high-rise residential building in Dadar, killing four people and injuring 21.
Picture for representation only.
Loading...
Mumbai: Fire broke out in a building near Premier Talkies in Mumbai's Parel area. Four fire tenders have been rushed to the spot to check the blaze from spreading.
This is the second such fire incident within a week in Mumbai, which has seen several incidents of fire breaking out in prominent residential and commercial spaces in the recent past.
Last week, another fire broke out on the 12th floor of a posh high-rise residential building in Parel, killing four people and injuring 21.
Nearly three dozen people were rescued from the 17-storey Crystal Tower building near Hindmata Cinema. The building does not have the mandatory Occupation Certificate granted by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), but it was already occupied by around 58 flat owners, according to the civic body.
The building’s developer, Abdul Razak Ismail Supariwala, was arrested late on Wednesday. The police has slapped sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 336 (endangering life or personal safety of others) 337 (causing hurt) and 338 (causing grievous hurt) of the Indian Penal Code.
Also Watch
This is the second such fire incident within a week in Mumbai, which has seen several incidents of fire breaking out in prominent residential and commercial spaces in the recent past.
Last week, another fire broke out on the 12th floor of a posh high-rise residential building in Parel, killing four people and injuring 21.
Nearly three dozen people were rescued from the 17-storey Crystal Tower building near Hindmata Cinema. The building does not have the mandatory Occupation Certificate granted by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), but it was already occupied by around 58 flat owners, according to the civic body.
The building’s developer, Abdul Razak Ismail Supariwala, was arrested late on Wednesday. The police has slapped sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 336 (endangering life or personal safety of others) 337 (causing hurt) and 338 (causing grievous hurt) of the Indian Penal Code.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Sanchari Chatterjee
-
After Rains, Snakes Plague People in Kerala
-
Saturday 25 August , 2018
Indian Matrimonial Advertisements: Casteist, Sexist And Colorist
-
Wednesday 22 August , 2018
Sanatan Sanstha: Whose Members Were Arrested For Dabholkar's Murder
-
Saturday 25 August , 2018
Honest Reactions: Definition of a ‘Modern Girl’
-
Wednesday 22 August , 2018
Interview of Ravi Shankar Prasad On “WhatsApp” accountability
After Rains, Snakes Plague People in Kerala
Saturday 25 August , 2018 Indian Matrimonial Advertisements: Casteist, Sexist And Colorist
Wednesday 22 August , 2018 Sanatan Sanstha: Whose Members Were Arrested For Dabholkar's Murder
Saturday 25 August , 2018 Honest Reactions: Definition of a ‘Modern Girl’
Wednesday 22 August , 2018 Interview of Ravi Shankar Prasad On “WhatsApp” accountability
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- OnePlus 6T Spotted on EEC Site; Expected to Launch Soon With Triple Camera Setup
- Serena Williams, Rafael Nadal Headline Opening Night at US Open
- Tried Googling 'Hima Das'? Meet The People Who Are Collating Missing Information on Women Athletes
- WATCH: Video of Muslim Man Offering Namaz Inside a Gurudwara Goes Viral
- Google Pays Tribute to Sir Donald Bradman With a Doodle on his 110th Birth Anniversary
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...