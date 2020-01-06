Fire Breaks Out in Non-operational Pune Hotel, No Injuries Reported

Pune: A huge fire broke out in a non-operational 3-star business hotel in Baner area of Pune on Monday afternoon, with officials stating there were no reports of injuries.

The call of a fire in Pancard Club hotel came at 12:30pm after which five tankers were deployed and dousing operations were underway, an official said. "There are no reports of anyone getting injured. The hotel is closed and not in operation," he added.

