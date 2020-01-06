English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
Fire Breaks Out in Non-operational Pune Hotel, No Injuries Reported
The call of a fire in Pancard Club hotel came at 12:30pm after which five tankers were deployed and dousing operations were underway.
Image for representation.(Image: PTI)
Pune: A huge fire broke out in a non-operational 3-star business hotel in Baner area of Pune on Monday afternoon, with officials stating there were no reports of injuries.
The call of a fire in Pancard Club hotel came at 12:30pm after which five tankers were deployed and dousing operations were underway, an official said. "There are no reports of anyone getting injured. The hotel is closed and not in operation," he added.
