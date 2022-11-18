CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#BiggBoss16#DelhiMurder#IndvsNZ#AssemblyElections
Home » News » India » Fire Breaks Out in Pantry Car of Navjeevan Express, No Casualties
1-MIN READ

Fire Breaks Out in Pantry Car of Navjeevan Express, No Casualties

PTI

Last Updated: November 18, 2022, 09:09 IST

Amravati, India

The train was detained at Gudur for about 82 minutes and the pantry car was detached before the onward journey resumed (Representative Image: PTI photo)

The train was detained at Gudur for about 82 minutes and the pantry car was detached before the onward journey resumed (Representative Image: PTI photo)

Around 2.45 am, an alert pointsman noticed smoke billowing out of the pantry car as the train approached Gudur and raised an alarm

A fire broke out in the pantry car of Ahmedabad-Chennai Navjeevan Express near Gudur railway junction in Andhra Pradesh in the wee hours of Friday but no casualties were reported, official sources said.

One of the heaters used for cooking was apparently not turned off, causing the fire, sources added.

Around 2.45 am, an alert pointsman noticed smoke billowing out of the pantry car as the train approached Gudur and raised an alarm. The train was immediately stopped at Gudur junction.

“The Automatic Fire Suppression System in the pantry got activated even as three windows were broken to let the smoke out. The AC supply was also cut and the fire put out," South Central Railway Vijayawada division spokesperson Nusrat M Mandrupkar told PTI.

RELATED NEWS

The train was detained at Gudur for about 82 minutes and the pantry car was detached before the onward journey resumed, she said.

Read all the Latest India News here

Tags:
first published:November 18, 2022, 09:09 IST
last updated:November 18, 2022, 09:09 IST