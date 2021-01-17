News18 Logo

india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»India»Fire Breaks Out in Parcel Van of Malabar Express, No Casualty Reported
1-MIN READ

Fire Breaks Out in Parcel Van of Malabar Express, No Casualty Reported

Malabar Express In Kerala

Malabar Express In Kerala

All passengers were safely disembarked and the fire put out by the Fire force personnel.

A fire broke out in a parcel van of the Mangaluru-Thiruvananthapuram Malabar Express train about 40 km from here on Sunday, Railway sources said.

All passengers were safely disembarked and the fire put out by the Fire force personnel, they said.

According to initial information, the loco pilot noticed smoke in the parcel van in the front part of the train around 7.40 am at Edava between Varkala and Paravur stations and immediately alerted railway officials. The fire was confined to the parcel van and the train has been detained at the spot, the sources added.

.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...