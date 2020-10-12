Fire Breaks Out in Private Hospital in Mumbai, 40 Patients Shifted

Mumbai: A minor fire broke out in a private hospital here on Monday evening, prompting authorities to shift 40 patients to nearby hospitals, officials said. The fire broke out in a generator set at Apex Hospital in Mulund (West) between 5 pm and 6 pm due to overheating, they said.

No one was injured in the fire, said a civic official, adding the fire brigade shifted a total of 40 patients to five nearby hospitals. The fire brigade had tagged it as a 'level 0' fire (minor) and flames were doused by around 6.15 pm, a civic official.

The official said the patients were shifted to other hospitals as Apex Hospital had suffered power failure. City hospitals were forced to rely on generator sets for a few hours due to a massive power failure at 10.05 am.