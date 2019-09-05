Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Fire Breaks out in Residential Building in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, 7 Dead

The fire started in the parking lot of the building in Alapura area around 4.30 am and soon spread to the first floor. The fire brigade personnel managed to rescue 14 persons.

PTI

Updated:September 5, 2019, 11:19 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Fire Breaks out in Residential Building in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, 7 Dead
Image for representation (Reuters)
Loading...

Indore (MP): Seven persons including two children were injured as a fire broke out in a four-storey residential building in Indore city early Thursday morning, an official said.

The fire started in the parking lot of the building in Alapura area around 4.30 am and soon spread to the first floor, a fire brigade official said.

As the flames also engulfed the staircases, people were trapped in the building, he said. Fire brigade personnel rescued 14 persons by using hydraulic ladders. The blaze was brought under control after three hours.

Among the injured were a six-year-old girl and a ten-year-old boy. An 18-year-old woman received serious burn injuries, the official said, adding that all the injured persons were admitted to the government-run Maharaja Yashwantrao Hospital in the city.

The fire appeared to have started due to a short circuit, he said.

Eight two-wheelers in the parking lot were completely destroyed. The probe is still on.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram