Fire Breaks Out in Saharanpur-Delhi Passenger Train, Passengers Push Train Away From Burning Engine

A fire broke out in the engine and two coaches of the Saharanpur-Delhi passenger train on Saturday. The fire broke out when the train was halting at the Daurala station in Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh. However, no passengers onboard were injured in the incident.

The video of the incident has been shared by ANI on Twitter, in which passengers can be seen pushing the train in a bid to separate the rest of the compartments from the engine and two compartments on which the fire broke out. As the train was not moving, passengers onboard managed to escape unhurt.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Fire broke out in engine & two compartments of a Saharanpur-Delhi train, at Daurala railway station near Meerut.Passengers push the train in a bid to separate the rest of the compartments from the engine and two compartments on which the fire broke out. pic.twitter.com/Vp2sCcLFsd — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) March 5, 2022

As per the, Traffic Inspector, Indian Railways, YK Jha, “No injuries or casualties were reported in the mishap. “Cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained." The video shows several passengers pushing the train away from the affected coaches and the engine in order to prevent the spread of fire and avert a tragedy.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.