Fire Breaks Out at Scrap Compound in Mumbai's Mankhurd Area, No Casualties so far

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: June 23, 2020, 9:02 AM IST
A major fire broke out at a scrap compound in Mankhurd area here on Tuesday, a fire brigade official said.

The fire was confined to scrap material and waste oil drums, the official said.

Five fire tenders were rushed to the spot, he said, adding the cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained.

There are no reports of casualties, the official said.

