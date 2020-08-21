Fire Breaks Out in Seven Storey Building in South Mumbai, People Trapped: Official

Some people are feared trapped in the building, the official said. (Image credits: FPJ)
The seven-storey building is located outside Masjid Bunder station (east) in south Mumbai.
- PTI
- Last Updated: August 21, 2020, 3:09 PM IST
A few persons were trapped inside a commercial building, where a fire broke out on Friday afternoon, the city fire brigade said.
The seven-storey building is located outside Masjid Bunder station (east) in south Mumbai, it said.
According to the fire brigade, the blaze erupted around 2 pm, trapping a few people inside the commercial building.
Fire tenders have reached the spot, where an evacuation process was underway, an official said.
This is a developing. More details are awaited.
Array
(
[videos] => Array
(
)
[query] => https://pubstack.nw18.com/pubsync/v1/api/videos/recommended?source=n18english&channels=5d95e6c378c2f2492e2148a2,5d95e6c278c2f2492e214884,5d96f74de3f5f312274ca307&categories=5d95e6d7340a9e4981b2e10a&query=building%2Cfire%2Cmumbai%2CSeven+Storey%2Csouth+mumbai+fire&publish_min=2020-08-18T15:01:08.000Z&publish_max=2020-08-21T15:01:08.000Z&sort_by=date-relevance&order_by=0&limit=2
)