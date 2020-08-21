Fire Breaks Out in Seven Storey Building in South Mumbai, People Trapped: Official

A few persons were trapped inside a commercial building, where a fire broke out on Friday afternoon, the city fire brigade said.

The seven-storey building is located outside Masjid Bunder station (east) in south Mumbai, it said.

According to the fire brigade, the blaze erupted around 2 pm, trapping a few people inside the commercial building.

Fire tenders have reached the spot, where an evacuation process was underway, an official said.

This is a developing. More details are awaited.