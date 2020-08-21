INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #25YearsOfInternetInIndia#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Fire Breaks Out in Seven Storey Building in South Mumbai, People Trapped: Official

Some people are feared trapped in the building, the official said. (Image credits: FPJ)

Some people are feared trapped in the building, the official said. (Image credits: FPJ)

The seven-storey building is located outside Masjid Bunder station (east) in south Mumbai.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: August 21, 2020, 3:09 PM IST
Share this:

A few persons were trapped inside a commercial building, where a fire broke out on Friday afternoon, the city fire brigade said.

The seven-storey building is located outside Masjid Bunder station (east) in south Mumbai, it said.

According to the fire brigade, the blaze erupted around 2 pm, trapping a few people inside the commercial building.

Fire tenders have reached the spot, where an evacuation process was underway, an official said.

This is a developing. More details are awaited.

Next Story
Loading