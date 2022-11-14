CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#BiggBoss16#Movies#AssemblyElections#G20Summit
Home » News » India » Fire Breaks Out in Slum in Mumbai's Byculla; No Casualty
1-MIN READ

Fire Breaks Out in Slum in Mumbai's Byculla; No Casualty

PTI

Last Updated: November 14, 2022, 13:49 IST

Mumbai, India

The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained, an official said. (Shutterstock)

The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained, an official said. (Shutterstock)

The fire was confined to six-seven hutments and there was dense smoke in the area because of the blaze

A fire broke out in a slum colony in Mumbai on Monday morning, a civic official said.

There was no report of any casualty, he said.

The blaze erupted around 11.30 am in the slum located on K K Marg in Byculla area, the official said.

The fire was confined to six-seven hutments and there was dense smoke in the area because of the blaze, he said.

At least eight fire engines and other firefighting vehicles including a water tanker were rushed to the spot and efforts were on to douse the blaze, the official said.

“There was no report of injury to anyone,” he said.

The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained, he added.

Read all the Latest India News here

Tags:
first published:November 14, 2022, 13:49 IST
last updated:November 14, 2022, 13:49 IST