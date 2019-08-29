Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Fire Breaks Out in Telangana Express in Haryana, Passengers Safe

The fire, which has now been controlled, broke out in two coaches of the train at 7:43 am and both have been isolated.

PTI

Updated:August 29, 2019, 10:12 AM IST
Fire Breaks Out in Telangana Express in Haryana, Passengers Safe
Fire breaks out in Telangana Express at the Asaoti railway station in Haryana. (Twitter/@ANI)
New Delhi: A fire broke out in two coaches of the Hyderabad-New Delhi Telangana Express at Asaoti station in Haryana on Thursday, Northern Railway officials said. All passengers are safe.

Fire broke out in two coaches of the train at 7:43 am and both have been isolated, said Northern Railway Spokesperson Deepak Kumar. It has now been controlled.

"Train number 12723 Hyderabad NDLS Telangana Express was stopped between Asaoti and Ballabgarh at 7:43am due to heavy smoke and flames from wheels of the ninth coach from the rear end. The up and down movement has now been stopped in the affected section," Kumar added.

