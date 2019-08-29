Fire Breaks Out in Telangana Express in Haryana, Passengers Safe
The fire, which has now been controlled, broke out in two coaches of the train at 7:43 am and both have been isolated.
Fire breaks out in Telangana Express at the Asaoti railway station in Haryana. (Twitter/@ANI)
New Delhi: A fire broke out in two coaches of the Hyderabad-New Delhi Telangana Express at Asaoti station in Haryana on Thursday, Northern Railway officials said. All passengers are safe.
Fire broke out in two coaches of the train at 7:43 am and both have been isolated, said Northern Railway Spokesperson Deepak Kumar. It has now been controlled.
"Train number 12723 Hyderabad NDLS Telangana Express was stopped between Asaoti and Ballabgarh at 7:43am due to heavy smoke and flames from wheels of the ninth coach from the rear end. The up and down movement has now been stopped in the affected section," Kumar added.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Amazon Echo Show 5 Review: Alexa With a Display Makes For a Cool Smart Assistant
- Pakistanis Want to Boycott Indian Products, Desi Netizens Ask Them to Stop Using Indus Waters
- Anand Mahindra Praises Golden Girl PV Sindhu's Extreme Fitness Regime
- Google Pixel 4 With Sprint Logo Leaks in Hands-on Images
- West Indies Fast Bowler Cecil Wright Announces Retirement at 85