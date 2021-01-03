News18 Logo

Fire Breaks Out in Under-construction Building in Kolkata
1-MIN READ

Fire Breaks Out in Under-construction Building in Kolkata

A minor fire broke out in an underconstruction building in central Kolkata on Saturday, fire officials said. The fire, that broke out on the second floor of the building located beside Statesman House on Chowringhee Square around 9.45 pm, was doused by two fire tenders by 10.10 pm, they said.

"There was nobody inside the building at the time of the incident. The cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained," an officer of Kolkata Police said.

