Fire Breaks Out in Under-construction Building in Navi Mumbai, No Injuries Reported

Mumbai: A fire occurred on Wednesday at an under-construction building on the DY Patil campus in Navi Mumbai, police said.

Nobody was injured in the incident since the building was unoccupied.

The fire engulfed piles of thermocol kept inside the building around 1:30 pm, an official said. The blaze was doused within 30 minutes by Fire Brigade personnel, he added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.