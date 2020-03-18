English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
Fire Breaks Out in Under-construction Building in Navi Mumbai, No Injuries Reported
The fire engulfed piles of thermocol kept inside the building around 1:30 pm, an official said. The blaze was doused within 30 minutes by Fire Brigade personnel.
Image for representation.
Mumbai: A fire occurred on Wednesday at an under-construction building on the DY Patil campus in Navi Mumbai, police said.
Nobody was injured in the incident since the building was unoccupied.
The fire engulfed piles of thermocol kept inside the building around 1:30 pm, an official said. The blaze was doused within 30 minutes by Fire Brigade personnel, he added.
