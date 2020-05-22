INDIA

1-MIN READ

Fire Breaks Out in West Delhi’s Slum Area, Over 200 Shanties Gutted

Image for representation.

Image for representation.

A call about the blaze at the China Bhati area behind Kirti Nagar police station was received around 11.20 pm on Thursday.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 22, 2020, 10:50 AM IST
A fire broke out in a slum area in West Delhi's Kirti Nagar and over 200 shanties were gutted in the blaze, officials said on Friday.

A call about the blaze at the China Bhati area behind Kirti Nagar police station was received around 11.20 pm Thursday, following which thirty fire tenders were rushed to the place, Delhi Fire Service officials said.

The fire was brought under control by 2.55 am, they added

Over 200 shanties were gutted in the blaze but no casualty was reported, the officials said.


