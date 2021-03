Fire Breaks Out Inside IIT Kharagpur Campus, No Casualty

Kolkata, Mar 25: A fire broke out on the compound of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur on Thursday evening, fire brigade sources said. There was no loss of life or property.

Firefighters fought for some time and contained the blaze which broke out in bushes, sources in the Kharagpur Fire station said. Dry leaves caught fire in an area full of plants on the campus in the evening, an IIT Kharagpur teacher told PTI.

“All the buildings are located some distance away from where the fire had broken out,” he said. Three fire tenders have been pressed into service, sources said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor