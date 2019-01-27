LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Fire Breaks Out Inside Parked Cab in Mumbai; 15 Cars Gutted

More than 15 other cars were caught in the fire that spread in the early hours in Vasai.

News18.com

Updated:January 27, 2019, 9:29 AM IST
representative image.
Maharashtra: A major fire broke out inside a parked cab in Malaji Pada, Vasai early Sunday morning.

More than 15 other cars were caught in the fire that spread in the early hours.




Fire has been brought under control as fire tenders were rushed to the spot. No casualty reported.

More details awaited.


| Edited by: Anu Parthiban
