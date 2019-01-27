English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Fire Breaks Out Inside Parked Cab in Mumbai; 15 Cars Gutted
More than 15 other cars were caught in the fire that spread in the early hours in Vasai.
representative image.
Maharashtra: A major fire broke out inside a parked cab in Malaji Pada, Vasai early Sunday morning.
More than 15 other cars were caught in the fire that spread in the early hours.
Fire has been brought under control as fire tenders were rushed to the spot. No casualty reported.
More details awaited.
More than 15 other cars were caught in the fire that spread in the early hours.
Maharashtra: Fire broke out in a parked cab in Malaji Pada, Vasai early morning today. More than 15 other cars were caught in the fire. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot. No casualty reported, fire under control. pic.twitter.com/1Av5Ni6nmW— ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2019
Fire has been brought under control as fire tenders were rushed to the spot. No casualty reported.
More details awaited.
| Edited by: Anu Parthiban
