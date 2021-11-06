CHANGE LANGUAGE
Two Injured After Fire Breaks Out in Mumbai High-rise, Four Fire Tenders on Spot

So far, no casualty has been reported and the cause of the fire is being probed. (File photo: PTI Photo)

The fire started in a flat on the 14th floor of `Hawsa Heritage' on Mathuradas Road around 8:30 pm, he said.

At least two people were injured after a fire broke out in a 15-storey residential building in suburban Kandivali (West) here on late Saturday evening, a civic official said.The fire started in a flat on the 14th floor of `Hansa Heritage’ on Mathuradas Road around 8:30 pm, he said.

“Police, four firefighting vehicles and fire brigade personnel rushed to the site and started rescue and dousing operations. Two persons who were injured were taken to a nearby hospital," the official said.Dousing operation was still on, he added.

first published:November 06, 2021, 22:34 IST