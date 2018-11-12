Fire Breaks Out on 1st Floor of Delhi's Royal Plaza Hotel

A fire broke out at Royal Plaza Hotel on Ashoka Road in the national capital on Monday. Five fire tenders have been pressed into service.A call about the fire was received as 11.40 am and five fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The situation was brought under control by 1.30 pm, a senior Delhi Fire Service official said.No casualties or injuries were reported, he said, adding the cause of fire was yet to be ascertained.Two days ago, about 70 shanties were gutted after flames engulfed a slum in Delhi's Rohini on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. However, no casualty has been reported. The fire was brought under control by 4.40 am.