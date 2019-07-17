English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Fire Breaks Out on 6th Floor of SBI Building in Delhi's Sansad Marg
The fire department was alerted about the blaze at 8.10 am, following which seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot.
Image: Twitter
New Delhi: A fire broke out on the sixth floor of the State Bank of India (SBI) building on Sansad Marg here on Thursday, Delhi Fire Services officials said.
No injury was reported, they added.
"The fire broke out in an office on the sixth floor of the SBI building," Chief Fire Officer Atul Garg said.
The firefighters brought the blaze under control by 8.30 am, he said, adding that efforts were on to ascertain what caused the fire.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
