Fire Breaks Out on Ground Floor of AIIMS Delhi, 10 Fire Tenders Rushed to Spot

New Delhi: A fire broke out on Saturday evening on the ground floor of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi.

According to reports, 10 fire tenders have been rushed to control the fire that was reported at the hospital's Cardio-Thoracic Centre.

No casualties or injuries have been reported so far.

The fire, which broke out in an electric panel, is reportedly under control now.

Last year, a major fire broke out at the hospital's teaching block, destroying samples and medical reports and forcing evacuation of some patients.

