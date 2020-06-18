INDIA

Fire Breaks Out on Third Floor of Rohini Court, 10 Fire Tenders Rushed to the Spot

Image used for representation.

  • PTI New Delhi
  • Last Updated: June 18, 2020, 2:50 PM IST
A fire broke out in the record room on the third floor of Rohini court on Thursday morning, a Delhi Fire Service official said.


No injury or casualty was reported so far, the official said.

A call about the fire was received around 9:41 am after which 10 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, said Atul Garg, Director of Delhi Fire Service.

The fire has been brought under control, he said.

The cause of fire is being ascertained.

