Fire Breaks Out at Cloth Shop in Delhi's Chandni Chowk Area; Flames Under Control, Cooling Op Underway

A major fire broke out at a four-storey building near Delhi’s Chandni Chowk metro station on Sunday night. At least 25 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames. However, no casualties were reported due to the fire.

The fire department got information about the incident around 10.40 pm in a garment shop in the Kucha Mahajani area of the national capital.

According to Sanjay Tomar, Deputy Chief Fire Officer, the fire has been controlled but cooling operation is being done from outside as a part of the building has fallen.

“Over 100 fire officers are deployed here along with 35 fire tenders. Fire has been controlled but cooling op is being done from outside as a part of the building has fallen. No casualty reported, it’ll take time to douse off fire completely,” Tomer told news agency ANI.

Due to the narrow lanes in the area, the vehicles of fire department faced trouble in commuting to and from the incident site.

“25 fire tenders have arrived. Due to the narrow lanes, our vehicles are facing a lot of trouble in commuting to and from the incident site. It is a 4-storey building filled with clothes. It will take time to douse the fire,” news agency ANI quoted Dharampal Bhardwaj, Deputy Fire Officer, as saying.

The reason of the fire was not yet known. A Fire official added that due to cloth materials, the fire spread.

“Our operation is on for last seven hours. We are trying to bring the fire under control. Once the fire is extinguished then only we can comment as to how it happened,” said the official.

Meanwhile, local police also reached the spot to assist the Fire officials.

The locals could be seen in large numbers at some distance from the site of the incident, watching as the firefighters were extinguishing the fire.

The local police set a perimeter for the people to keep them away from the incident site.

