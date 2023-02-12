Fire Engulfs Old Building Near CM's Official Residence in Shimla

A fire broke out in a three-storeyed old heritage building situated about 200 metres from the chief minister’s official residence here in the early hours on Sunday.

The fire broke out at around 4:30 am after which fire tenders were rushed from Mall Road, Chhota Shimla, and Boileauganj fire stations. The fire was under control but not fully extinguished and was still smouldering, officials said.

There was no loss of life as the owner of the building, Sandeep Sahni and the caretaker, both were in Delhi, they said.

The building called “Firgrove” is about 200 metres away from “Oakover” (CM’s official residence) in Shimla.

The fire spread very fast and engulfed the entire building in few minutes. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained and loss to the property is being estimated, officials said.

Hidden among the pine trees, Firgrove had played a minor role in India’s freedom movement as Mahatma Gandhi stayed at this house on one of his visits to the city. At the time the house belonged to Lala Mohanlal.

