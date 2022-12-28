CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#BiggBoss16#Coronavirus#YearEnder2022
Home » News » India » Fire Erupts in 20 Shops in Mumbai; None Hurt
1-MIN READ

Fire Erupts in 20 Shops in Mumbai; None Hurt

PTI

Last Updated: December 28, 2022, 10:27 IST

Mumbai, India

There was no report of injury to anyone (Representative Image: ANI)

There was no report of injury to anyone (Representative Image: ANI)

The fire brigade received a call at around 2.30 am about the blaze in the shops located near a bus depot in Kapadia Nagar

A fire broke out in around 20 shops where scrap material and vehicle spare parts were kept in Kurla area of Mumbai on Wednesday, a civic official said.

The fire brigade received a call at around 2.30 am about the blaze in the shops located near a bus depot in Kapadia Nagar, he said.

There was no report of injury to anyone, he said.

The fire was confined to the electric wiring and installations, scrap material and vehicle spare parts in an area of 400 to 500 square feet in 20 to 25 shops, the official said.

RELATED NEWS

Eight fire engines and other fire fighting equipment were rushed to the spot and the blaze was doused by around 8.30 am, he said.

The cause of the fire is yet not known, the official said.

Read all the Latest India News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
Tags:
  1. fire
  2. Kurla
  3. mumbai
first published:December 28, 2022, 10:27 IST
last updated:December 28, 2022, 10:27 IST
Read More