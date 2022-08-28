CHANGE LANGUAGE
Fire Erupts in 8th Floor Flat in Mumbai High-rise; No Casualties Reported
1-MIN READ

Fire Erupts in 8th Floor Flat in Mumbai High-rise; No Casualties Reported

PTI

August 28, 2022, 20:18 IST

Mumbai, India

The cause of the fire is being ascertained, an official said. (Image: PTI)

The cause of the fire is being ascertained, an official said. (Image: PTI)

A fire broke out on Sunday in a flat located on the eighth floor of a 22-storey building at Byculla in Mumbai, a civic official said. Fortunately, no casualties were reported in the incident

A fire broke out on Sunday in a flat located on the eighth floor of a 22-storey building at Byculla in Mumbai, a civic official said. Fortunately, no casualties were reported in the incident.

The incident occurred at 5.18 pm at the ground plus 22-storey "The Baya Victoria" building, located on Hans Road in Byculla (west) in central Mumbai, he said. The blaze was doused by Fire Brigade personnel within 30 minutes. The exact cause of the fire is under investigation, he added.

first published:August 28, 2022, 20:18 IST
last updated:August 28, 2022, 20:18 IST