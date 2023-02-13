Fire Erupts in Delhi Factory, 27 Fire Tenders Bring Blaze Under Control

A massive fire broke out at a factory near Moti Nagar police station in west Delhi, officials said on Monday.

The blaze, which erupted late on Sunday night, has been brought under control and there are no reports of any injuries so far, Delhi Fire Services Director Atul Garg said.

#WATCH | Delhi: A massive fire broke out in a factory near Moti Nagar Police Station in Karampura area last night. 27 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Fire is under control now. No injuries or casualties reported so far. pic.twitter.com/dZwXSmK0rb— ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2023

The fire services received a call about the blaze at 11.40 pm, following which 27 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, he said.

The reason behind the blaze is being ascertained.

