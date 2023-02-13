CHANGE LANGUAGE
Fire Erupts in Delhi Factory, 27 Fire Tenders Bring Blaze Under Control

PTI

Last Updated: February 13, 2023, 10:08 IST

New Delhi, India

The reason behind the blaze is being ascertained. (ANI Photo)

The blaze, which erupted late on Sunday night, has been brought under control and there are no reports of any injuries so far, Delhi Fire Services Director said.

A massive fire broke out at a factory near Moti Nagar police station in west Delhi, officials said on Monday.

The blaze, which erupted late on Sunday night, has been brought under control and there are no reports of any injuries so far, Delhi Fire Services Director Atul Garg said.

The fire services received a call about the blaze at 11.40 pm, following which 27 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, he said.

The reason behind the blaze is being ascertained.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
