Fire Erupts in Mumbai's Bombay Talkies Industrial Area, No Casualties Reported

: A fire engulfed an industrial area in suburban Malad Tuesday morning, but no casualty was reported, a civic official said.The blaze erupted in a commercial unit near Somwar Bazar in the Bombay Talkies industrial area around 11.30 am, he said.Eight fire fighting engines and three jumbo tankers were rushed to the site and the blaze was brought under control, the official said."The fire broke out at 11.27 am and our control room was informed at 11.50 am. No casualty or injury was reportedin the mishap," he said.Mumbai police personnel, ambulance and officials of the civic ward concerned also reached the site, he said.The cause of the fire was not immediately known, the official said.Local Congress MLA Aslam Sheikh demanded that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) come up with a comprehensive plan to check the increasing fire incidents in the megacity.On August 22, a fire broke out on the 12th floor of a posh high-rise residential building in Dadar area, killing four people and injuring 16 others.On August 27, a fire engulfed a three-storey residential building in Parel area, but there was no casualty.