English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Fire Erupts in Mumbai's Bombay Talkies Industrial Area, No Casualties Reported
Eight fire fighting engines and three jumbo tankers were rushed to the site and the blaze was brought under control, the official said.
Image for Representative Purpose Only
Loading...
Mumbai: A fire engulfed an industrial area in suburban Malad Tuesday morning, but no casualty was reported, a civic official said.
The blaze erupted in a commercial unit near Somwar Bazar in the Bombay Talkies industrial area around 11.30 am, he said.
Eight fire fighting engines and three jumbo tankers were rushed to the site and the blaze was brought under control, the official said.
"The fire broke out at 11.27 am and our control room was informed at 11.50 am. No casualty or injury was reported
in the mishap," he said.
Mumbai police personnel, ambulance and officials of the civic ward concerned also reached the site, he said.
The cause of the fire was not immediately known, the official said.
Local Congress MLA Aslam Sheikh demanded that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) come up with a comprehensive plan to check the increasing fire incidents in the megacity.
On August 22, a fire broke out on the 12th floor of a posh high-rise residential building in Dadar area, killing four people and injuring 16 others.
On August 27, a fire engulfed a three-storey residential building in Parel area, but there was no casualty.
The blaze erupted in a commercial unit near Somwar Bazar in the Bombay Talkies industrial area around 11.30 am, he said.
Eight fire fighting engines and three jumbo tankers were rushed to the site and the blaze was brought under control, the official said.
"The fire broke out at 11.27 am and our control room was informed at 11.50 am. No casualty or injury was reported
in the mishap," he said.
Mumbai police personnel, ambulance and officials of the civic ward concerned also reached the site, he said.
The cause of the fire was not immediately known, the official said.
Local Congress MLA Aslam Sheikh demanded that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) come up with a comprehensive plan to check the increasing fire incidents in the megacity.
On August 22, a fire broke out on the 12th floor of a posh high-rise residential building in Dadar area, killing four people and injuring 16 others.
On August 27, a fire engulfed a three-storey residential building in Parel area, but there was no casualty.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Does Your Currency Note Cause Dysentery, TB or Ulcer? All You Need To Know About Communicable Diseases from Notes
-
Monday 03 September , 2018
Surviving the Pellet: Stories From Kashmir
-
Monday 03 September , 2018
Myanmar Sentences Two Reuters Reporters to Seven Years in Prison
-
Monday 03 September , 2018
Watch: Janmashtami Celebrated With The Annual Dahi Handi Ritual
-
Thursday 30 August , 2018
Alert: High Levels of Carbon Dioxide Causing Malnutrition
Does Your Currency Note Cause Dysentery, TB or Ulcer? All You Need To Know About Communicable Diseases from Notes
Monday 03 September , 2018 Surviving the Pellet: Stories From Kashmir
Monday 03 September , 2018 Myanmar Sentences Two Reuters Reporters to Seven Years in Prison
Monday 03 September , 2018 Watch: Janmashtami Celebrated With The Annual Dahi Handi Ritual
Thursday 30 August , 2018 Alert: High Levels of Carbon Dioxide Causing Malnutrition
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Top 5 Android Smartphones Under Rs 10,000
- Kamaal R Khan is Back on Twitter, and Amitabh Bachchan Made Sure to Give Him a Proper Welcome
- We Need to Prepare Better for Penalty Corners, Shoot-outs: Captain PR Sreejesh
- 'I Would Love to Meet You': Dharmendra Responds to Asian Games Gold Medalist Amit Panghal's Wish
- BFFs Suhana Khan and Ananya Panday Step Out for a Lunch Together; See Pictures
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...