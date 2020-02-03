Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Fire Erupts on Brahmaputra Tributary Due to Oil Leakage, Doused

Crude oil pipelines of the Oil India Limited (OIL) got ruptured due to a mechanical issue at the Central Tank Farm (CTF), causing spillage on Burhidihing river in Assam's Dibrugarh district on Sunday, an official said.

PTI

Updated:February 3, 2020, 10:35 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Fire Erupts on Brahmaputra Tributary Due to Oil Leakage, Doused
File photo of the Brahmaputra. (Reuters)

Dibrugarh (Assam): A massive fire that had erupted on a tributary of Brahmaputra river due to oil leakage from pipelines got doused on its own on Monday, an official said.

Crude oil pipelines of the Oil India Limited (OIL) got ruptured due to a mechanical issue at the Central Tank Farm (CTF), causing spillage on Burhidihing river in Assam's Dibrugarh district on Sunday, he said.

"It appears that some miscreants had set fire to the oil floating on the river. There have been no casualties and the blaze got doused on its own. The situation is under control," the official said.

A team, comprising Tengakhat circle officer, officials of the state Pollution Control Board and Fishery Department and experts from the OIL, is accessing any possible damage to the environment due to the incident, he said, adding that necessary actions will be taken.

An official of the OIL said there was a sudden closure of remote-operated shut off valves and motor operator valves of inlets and outlets of all the crude storage tanks on January 1 at the company's field headquarters in Duliajan.

"Consequently, there was a pressure build-up in the incoming lines to the tanks and it was observed that leaks had developed at five points within the periphery of the CTF. "Leaks had also developed at two points in the incoming crude oil delivery line of one of the field installation near Duliajan. Immediate action was taken to rectify the leakages and restoration works were undertaken," he said.

OIL has also initiated actions to recover and clean the crude oil from the affected site, the official said. "An enquiry committee has been set up to find out the underlying root causes of the incident and suggest remedial measures. Presently, normal operations have resumed and all leakages have been rectified and crude oil is being received from installations at CTF, Duliajan," he added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram