Fire Erupts on Fourth Floor of Mantralaya in Mumbai, No Reports of Injuries

Mumbai: A small fire erupted on the fourth floor of Mantralaya in south Mumbai at around 8:30pm on Monday, and four fire engines and three water tankers have been deployed to douse it, said officials.

A fire brigade official said the fire is confined to an air-conditioning duct near a lift on the floor and heavy smoke is emanating from it.

"It is a small fire and operations to douse it are underway," he added.

These are testing times but nothing can bring down our morale. The fire on the 4th floor of Mantralaya, Mumbai is unfortunate but the good news is all our Officers, Staff, Security are safe and sound. — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) March 30, 2020

There are no reports of injuries or anyone being trapped, he added.

