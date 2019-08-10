Fire Erupts on Singapore-flagged Ship Near Gujarat Coast, Coast Guards Deployed to Douse Blaze

New Delhi: A massive fire broke out on Singapore-flagged APL Le Havre 40 nautical miles off the coast of Gujarat. Fire-fighting operations is underway by the Indian Coast Guard.

According to officials, four containers aboard are on fire, prompting ICG personnel to pour water by drilling holes. The vessel was heading towards Mundra port anchorage when the incident occurred.

An official said that all sailors are safe.

Last year, Maersk Honam caught fire around 390 nautical miles off the Agatti island in Lakshadweep while sailing from Singapore to Suez. It had a crew of 27, including Indians, who decided to abandon the ship after failing to contain the blaze. The missing Indian national is identified as Sadik Hegde, a cook.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.