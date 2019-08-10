Take the pledge to vote

Fire Erupts on Singapore-flagged Ship Near Gujarat Coast, Coast Guards Deployed to Douse Blaze

According to officials, four containers aboard APL Le Havre are on fire, prompting ICG personnel to pour water by drilling holes. The vessel was heading towards Mundra port anchorage when the incident occurred.

News18.com

Updated:August 10, 2019, 9:15 AM IST
Representative image (Image : Reuters)
New Delhi: A massive fire broke out on Singapore-flagged APL Le Havre 40 nautical miles off the coast of Gujarat. Fire-fighting operations is underway by the Indian Coast Guard.

According to officials, four containers aboard are on fire, prompting ICG personnel to pour water by drilling holes. The vessel was heading towards Mundra port anchorage when the incident occurred.

An official said that all sailors are safe.

Last year, Maersk Honam caught fire around 390 nautical miles off the Agatti island in Lakshadweep while sailing from Singapore to Suez. It had a crew of 27, including Indians, who decided to abandon the ship after failing to contain the blaze. The missing Indian national is identified as Sadik Hegde, a cook.

