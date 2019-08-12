Fire Guts ‘Coastal Jaguar’ Vessel Off Visakhapatnam; 28 Rescued, 1 Missing as Crew Jump Into Sea
A total of 28 out of the 29 crew onboard have been rescued and search is on for one missing crew.
Fire engulfs an offshore support vessel in Visakhapatnam.
Visakhapatnam: Fire engulfed an offshore support vessel 'Coastal Jaguar' off the coast here on Monday, forcing the crew to abandon it and jump into the sea to save themselves.
A total of 28 out of the 29 crew onboard have been rescued and search is on for one missing crew. According to a defence release, there was reportedly a loud explosion onboard the vessel at 11:30 am and thick smoke emanated from it.
The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. A Coast Guard ship 'Rani Rashmoni, which was in the area, was diverted to coordinate the rescue operations and it rescued the distressed crew.
