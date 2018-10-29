GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Fire Guts Municipal Committee Building in Kashmir's Shopian Days After Polls

Fire tenders have reached the spot to douse the flames. According to reports, the fire broke out around 8 pm in the main building housing the municipal committee offices.

News18.com

Updated:October 29, 2018, 10:01 PM IST
Fire Guts Municipal Committee Building in Kashmir's Shopian Days After Polls
The fire broke out around 8 pm in the main building housing the municipal committee offices. (Image: ANI)
Srinagar: A fire broke out at the municipal committee building in south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Monday evening.

The main gates to the building were locked and firemen had to jump over the walls of the compound to douse the flames. The town hall of the district is beside the building.

Most of the building was gutted, eyewitnesses said. The massive blaze comes just days after the controversial local body elections held in the state.
Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
