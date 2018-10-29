English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Fire Guts Municipal Committee Building in Kashmir's Shopian Days After Polls
Fire tenders have reached the spot to douse the flames. According to reports, the fire broke out around 8 pm in the main building housing the municipal committee offices.
The fire broke out around 8 pm in the main building housing the municipal committee offices. (Image: ANI)
Loading...
Srinagar: A fire broke out at the municipal committee building in south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Monday evening.
Fire tenders have reached the spot to douse the flames. According to reports, the fire broke out around 8 pm in the main building housing the municipal committee offices.
The main gates to the building were locked and firemen had to jump over the walls of the compound to douse the flames. The town hall of the district is beside the building.
Most of the building was gutted, eyewitnesses said. The massive blaze comes just days after the controversial local body elections held in the state.
Fire tenders have reached the spot to douse the flames. According to reports, the fire broke out around 8 pm in the main building housing the municipal committee offices.
The main gates to the building were locked and firemen had to jump over the walls of the compound to douse the flames. The town hall of the district is beside the building.
Most of the building was gutted, eyewitnesses said. The massive blaze comes just days after the controversial local body elections held in the state.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Explained: Decoding 'Mandir Vs Masjid' Dispute
-
Saturday 27 October , 2018
Sidhu Hits Back On Amritsar Train Tragedy
-
Friday 26 October , 2018
Supreme Court's Verdict On CBI Tussle: All You Need To Know
-
Friday 26 October , 2018
Stubble Burning Continues To Pollute Delhi Air But Can We Blame Our Farmers?
-
Monday 22 October , 2018
Watch: Petrol and Autorickshaw Strike Cripples Delhi's Commute
Explained: Decoding 'Mandir Vs Masjid' Dispute
Saturday 27 October , 2018 Sidhu Hits Back On Amritsar Train Tragedy
Friday 26 October , 2018 Supreme Court's Verdict On CBI Tussle: All You Need To Know
Friday 26 October , 2018 Stubble Burning Continues To Pollute Delhi Air But Can We Blame Our Farmers?
Monday 22 October , 2018 Watch: Petrol and Autorickshaw Strike Cripples Delhi's Commute
Live TV
Recommended For You
- In Numbers | Ro-HitMan Sharma Continues Happy Habit of Big Hundreds
- Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota: Bhagyashree’s Son Abhimanyu Dassani is Ready to Charm You
- Pro Kabaddi 2018, Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers: Haryana Get Big Win
- This Wedding Season Bloom to The Fullest With Bridal Floral Trends
- Philips Series 5000i Review: This is Two Air Purifiers in One, For Your Home
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...