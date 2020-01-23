English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
Fire Guts Seven Shanties in Kolkata's Anandapur
The police said that fire broke out around 1 am in the Bede Bustee area near Ruby Hospital.
Image for representation.(Image: PTI)
Kolkata,West Bengal: Major fire gutted at least seven shanties in Kolkata's Anandapur area in the early hours of Thursday, officials said.
The fire broke out around 1 am in the Bede Bustee area near Ruby Hospital, police said.
Two fire tenders doused the flames within an hour, a senior officer said, adding that no one was injured in the incident.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Next Story Next Story
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'Have More Money Than You Have Hair on Head': Shoaib Akhtar Takes a Dig at Sehwag's Old Video
- Desi Queen Elizabeth's Hilarious ‘Rant’ About Meghan and Harry is Every Punjabi Mom Ever
- Shabana Azmi is Recovering Well, Says Javed Akhtar
- FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Will Inspire Young Girls to Take up Football: Tournament Director Roma Khanna
- WhatsApp Users, Dark Mode is Finally Rolling Out With Beta For Android: Here is How to Use it