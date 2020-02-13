Take the pledge to vote

Fire in 3-Storey Commercial Building in Mumbai, No Casualties Reported

Dense smoke engulfed the three-storey building and its staircases, making firefighting operations difficult

PTI

February 13, 2020
A major fire broke out in a three-storey building in Mumbai's Andheri

Mumbai: A major fire broke out in a three-storey commercial building in Mumbai’s Andheri on Thursday.

However, there are no reports of any casualties yet or no one is trapped in the premises of the building, a civic reported as saying.

According to the official, the fire broke in the building, located in the Rolta Technology Park, around 11:30 am in the morning.

Dense smoke soon engulfed the building and its staircases, posing difficulties for the fire-fighters to douse the fire.

“It is a 'level-3' (major) fire. Twelve fire engines are engaged in dousing the flames. All efforts are being made to extinguish the blaze," the official said. “The fire is confined to the server room on the building's second floor.”

