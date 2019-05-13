English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Fire in Ahmedabad's Children Hospital, No Casualties Reported
"A fibre shed in the building caught fire, resulting in a lot of smoke in the premises. Two fire-fighting vehicles and four water tankers were rushed to the spot and the blaze was controlled in 15 minutes" as quoted by Ahmedabad's chief fire officer M F Dastur.
Loading...
Ahmedabad: A fire broke out on Monday in a four-storey building housing a children's hospital in Ahmedabad, a city of Gujarat, an official said.
No casualty was reported in the mishap, he said.
The blaze erupted in a fibre shed on the terrace of the Dev Complex building, that has a children's hospital on the fourth floor, in the Parimal Garden area here, the fire official said.
According to the officials all the patients, mostly newborns admitted in the Apple Children Multi-Speciality Hospital were evacuated safely.
"A fibre shed in the building caught fire, resulting in a lot of smoke in the premises. Two fire-fighting vehicles and four water tankers were rushed to the spot and the blaze was controlled in 15 minutes," Ahmedabad’s civic body chief fire officer M F Dastur said.
No casualty was reported in the mishap, he said.
The blaze erupted in a fibre shed on the terrace of the Dev Complex building, that has a children's hospital on the fourth floor, in the Parimal Garden area here, the fire official said.
According to the officials all the patients, mostly newborns admitted in the Apple Children Multi-Speciality Hospital were evacuated safely.
"A fibre shed in the building caught fire, resulting in a lot of smoke in the premises. Two fire-fighting vehicles and four water tankers were rushed to the spot and the blaze was controlled in 15 minutes," Ahmedabad’s civic body chief fire officer M F Dastur said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019, 6th Phase: 'I Am Sure UPA Will Come To Power With Absolute Majority', Says Jyotiraditya Scindia
-
Sunday 28 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Battle for Delhi | AAP, BJP & Congress Fight for 7 LS Seats in Delhi
-
Saturday 11 May , 2019
Elections 2019, Phase 6 | Voting in 59 Seats. Atishi, Gautam Gambhir, Pragya Thakur Among 979 candidates in Fray
-
Friday 10 May , 2019
Sam Pitroda's "Hua toh Hua" Comment on 1984 Riots Sparks Outrage
-
Friday 10 May , 2019
Election 2019: Ahead of Delhi Vote, Walled City Residents Draw Attention to Years of Political Neglect
Elections 2019, 6th Phase: 'I Am Sure UPA Will Come To Power With Absolute Majority', Says Jyotiraditya Scindia
Sunday 28 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Battle for Delhi | AAP, BJP & Congress Fight for 7 LS Seats in Delhi
Saturday 11 May , 2019 Elections 2019, Phase 6 | Voting in 59 Seats. Atishi, Gautam Gambhir, Pragya Thakur Among 979 candidates in Fray
Friday 10 May , 2019 Sam Pitroda's "Hua toh Hua" Comment on 1984 Riots Sparks Outrage
Friday 10 May , 2019 Election 2019: Ahead of Delhi Vote, Walled City Residents Draw Attention to Years of Political Neglect
Live TV
Recommended For You
- IPL 2019 Final | Season Review: How The Indian World Cup Squad Fared
- Dish TV DishSMRT Stick Wants to Blend Live TV With The Vibrancy of OTT Apps
- Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
- Latest Facebook App For Android Has The Shocking Habit of Sending Notifications Even When Signed Out
- Kabir Singh Trailer: Shahid Kapoor’s Simmering Anger Hints at a Very Intense Love Story
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results