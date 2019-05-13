Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Fire in Ahmedabad's Children Hospital, No Casualties Reported

"A fibre shed in the building caught fire, resulting in a lot of smoke in the premises. Two fire-fighting vehicles and four water tankers were rushed to the spot and the blaze was controlled in 15 minutes" as quoted by Ahmedabad's chief fire officer M F Dastur.

PTI

Updated:May 13, 2019, 4:18 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Loading...
Ahmedabad: A fire broke out on Monday in a four-storey building housing a children's hospital in Ahmedabad, a city of Gujarat, an official said.

No casualty was reported in the mishap, he said.

The blaze erupted in a fibre shed on the terrace of the Dev Complex building, that has a children's hospital on the fourth floor, in the Parimal Garden area here, the fire official said.

According to the officials all the patients, mostly newborns admitted in the Apple Children Multi-Speciality Hospital were evacuated safely.



"A fibre shed in the building caught fire, resulting in a lot of smoke in the premises. Two fire-fighting vehicles and four water tankers were rushed to the spot and the blaze was controlled in 15 minutes," Ahmedabad’s civic body chief fire officer M F Dastur said.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram