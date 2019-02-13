English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Fire in Delhi Slum Burns Down 250 Huts, Rescue Operations Underway
While the actual cause for the fire is yet to be established, speculations suggest it likely broke out due to a short circuit.
Representative Image (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: A massive fire broke out in a slum of Delhi’s Paschim Puri area on Wednesday, burning more than 250 huts and leaving several stranded.
While the actual cause for the fire is yet to be established, speculations suggest it likely broke out due to a short circuit.
According to the news agency ANI, twenty-six fire tenders arrived at the spot and the injured were taken to a hospital.
Commotion ensued late in the night, after the fire forced a frenzy of people to abandon their lodgings and spend the night on the road in biting cold.
"It took us more than two hours to douse the fire. Cooling operation is going on now," a fire official told news agency ANI.
