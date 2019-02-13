LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Fire in Delhi Slum Burns Down 250 Huts, Rescue Operations Underway

While the actual cause for the fire is yet to be established, speculations suggest it likely broke out due to a short circuit.

News18.com

Updated:February 13, 2019, 7:43 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Fire in Delhi Slum Burns Down 250 Huts, Rescue Operations Underway
Representative Image (Image: PTI)
Loading...
New Delhi: A massive fire broke out in a slum of Delhi’s Paschim Puri area on Wednesday, burning more than 250 huts and leaving several stranded.

While the actual cause for the fire is yet to be established, speculations suggest it likely broke out due to a short circuit.

According to the news agency ANI, twenty-six fire tenders arrived at the spot and the injured were taken to a hospital.

Commotion ensued late in the night, after the fire forced a frenzy of people to abandon their lodgings and spend the night on the road in biting cold.

"It took us more than two hours to douse the fire. Cooling operation is going on now," a fire official told news agency ANI.


Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram