A fire was reported in the garbage plant of Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital on Wednesday. Seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the fire.

According to the Fire Department, they received a call at 12.55 p.m. on Wednesday about the incident.

"Our staff rushed to the site immediately and the fire was brought under control soon after," said Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire services.

No casualty or injuries have been reported.